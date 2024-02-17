Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $97.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

PBH opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $69.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.