Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.31

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.31 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 293266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

