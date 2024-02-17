Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.53. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1,125,861 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PRME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $823.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 207.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 243.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 73,145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 274.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.