Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

PRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.20.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock opened at $246.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.49. Primerica has a one year low of $155.68 and a one year high of $248.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

