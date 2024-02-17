Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to an inline rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 304,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

