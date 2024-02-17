ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Up 9.8%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 642,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 761,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

