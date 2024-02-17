ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUMP. Benchmark lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

