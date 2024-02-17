Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PB. Stephens lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $75.49.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

