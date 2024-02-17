Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Prothena Stock Performance

Prothena stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.25. Prothena has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $79.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

