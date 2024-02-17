Prudential PLC Acquires 41,186 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,186 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,947,000 after purchasing an additional 936,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,029,000 after purchasing an additional 427,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

CHK opened at $78.73 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

