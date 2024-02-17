Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Prudential PLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,297 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after buying an additional 465,229 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $6,681,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

