Prudential PLC Sells 28,302 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,302 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,979,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,702,000 after acquiring an additional 746,789 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,167,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,401,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4382 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

