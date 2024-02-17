Prudential PLC Sells 344,313 Shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,276,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,313 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 7.50% of Prenetics Global worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prenetics Global in the second quarter valued at $1,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRE opened at $5.19 on Friday. Prenetics Global Limited has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 55.31%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prenetics Global Limited will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

