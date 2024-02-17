PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $22.05

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $23.30. PureTech Health shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 316 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

