QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 112,083 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 2.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

