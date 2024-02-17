QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 126,524 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

