QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 242,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

