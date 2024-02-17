QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $10.64 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,643,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock worth $450,707,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

TMUS opened at $160.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average is $148.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

