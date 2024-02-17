QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $10.84 Million in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TM. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

TM opened at $227.36 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $232.56. The company has a market cap of $308.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.93.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.