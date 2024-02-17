QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $8.68 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 277.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,754,000 after acquiring an additional 79,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,051.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $989.01 and a 200-day moving average of $957.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $7,464,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

