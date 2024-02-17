QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $187.64 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The company has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

