QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 492,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PG&E by 210.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.43 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

