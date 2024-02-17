QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 188,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

