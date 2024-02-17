QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 143,293 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 143,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,901.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 880,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,114 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

EMR opened at $106.15 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $107.08. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

