QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $9.78 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 231,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of United Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 925.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,270,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.