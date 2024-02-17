QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,128,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CBRE Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.