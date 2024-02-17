QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,560,061. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

