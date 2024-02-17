QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,520,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VUG stock opened at $333.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.90. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $338.68.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

