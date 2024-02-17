Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

