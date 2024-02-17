Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CAT opened at $321.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.61.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

