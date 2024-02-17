Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $349.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $352.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

