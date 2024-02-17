Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 4,702 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,261 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $555.54 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $579.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $544.81 and its 200-day moving average is $492.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

