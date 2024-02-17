Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $102.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

