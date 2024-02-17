Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $11.70 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

CoStar Group stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

