Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

