Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,461 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.29 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.74%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

