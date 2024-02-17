Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 921 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $148.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

