Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rayonier

Rayonier Stock Down 0.1 %

Rayonier stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 84.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.