RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $270.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.35. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

