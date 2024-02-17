Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

