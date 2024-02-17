Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81, RTT News reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q1 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $326.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $333.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3,555.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $109,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

