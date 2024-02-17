Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $90.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $79.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $400,702,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $243,551,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

