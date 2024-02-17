Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,881,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,701,000 after acquiring an additional 412,786 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

