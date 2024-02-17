Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ROIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 1,634,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.23%.
ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
