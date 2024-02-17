Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2024

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROICGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 1,634,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,732,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after acquiring an additional 787,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,294,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,198,000 after acquiring an additional 713,120 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,958,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 462,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROIC

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Earnings History for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.