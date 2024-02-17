Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROIC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.