Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. 1,634,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,809. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

