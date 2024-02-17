Reviewing Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Elm Group and ACI Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ACI Worldwide 0 0 3 0 3.00

ACI Worldwide has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.07%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $8.66 million 7.09 $27.73 million N/A N/A ACI Worldwide $1.43 billion 2.35 $142.18 million $0.80 38.53

This table compares Great Elm Group and ACI Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group 81.66% -4.80% -2.34% ACI Worldwide 6.24% 13.97% 5.29%

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Great Elm Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Omni Commerce, a scalable, omni-channel payment processing platform; ACI Secure eCommerce solution; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

