Reviewing Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -75.59% -67.12% Ovid Therapeutics -16,392.23% -41.72% -34.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Indaptus Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Indaptus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 636.20%. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 86.63%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Ovid Therapeutics.

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and Ovid Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.32 million ($1.81) -0.90 Ovid Therapeutics $296,412.00 915.67 -$54.17 million ($0.69) -5.57

Indaptus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovid Therapeutics. Ovid Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indaptus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Intec Parent, Inc. and changed its name to Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV815, currently under preclinical stage, that focuses on the mutations associated with KIF1A-associated neurological disorder (KAND); OV825, currently under preclinical stage, which has advanced to potential candidate lead identification for the rare neurodevelopmental condition HNRNPH2 (Bain Syndrome); and OV882, currently under preclinical stage, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Northwestern University, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

