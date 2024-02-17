Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,053.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,053.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $31,831.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $965,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,872. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 353,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 125,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 134,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $29.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.54. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

