Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBKB opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.74. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter worth $148,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.